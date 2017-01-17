Liberia: VP Boakai Calls On Liberians to Register for October Elections

Gbarpolu County — Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has called on Liberians eligible vote to form part of the National Elections Commission's voter registration exercise by turning out en masse to register.

Vice President Boakai said the success of the voter registration exercise, which is expected to kick off early February this year, will be one of the key factors in determining successful elections come October, 2017.

VP Boakai made the comments on Sunday January 15 during the dedicatory ceremony of a bridge constructed by the Wings of Boakai, with support from the office of the Vice President in Kissi Camp, GSA Road.

'Wings of Boakai' is an auxiliary group formed to ensure the election of the Vice President.

The Vice President, in brief remarks, noted that the initiative was his way of working with the community to respond to some of the challenges facing them.

He said his initiative was not only limited to Montserrado, but extended to other parts of the country.

Ambassador Boakai disclosed that within the next few months, he will be dedicating a clinic on Peace Island and subsequently the installation of a ferry on a river between Bong and Gbarpolu Counties to enhance smooth movement of people between the two counties.

He accepted the GSA Road Community's request to rehabilitate the road leading to the newly constructed bridge and expressed his willingness to work with other communities to doing the same.

He noted that his work was in continuation of the many developmental initiatives over the years, and was at no time politically motivated.

"We are not doing this for any political reasons. We feel it is necessary."

"We need to work with all of you to make it real; because it is your entitlement. You need good roads."

"We are happy to find this opportunity to work with you. We want to tell the communities that we will be partners in whatever you do," VP Boakai intoned.

Also speaking at the dedicatory program, the National Chairlady of the Wings of Boakai, Mrs. Magdalene Dagoseh thanked the Vice President for his timely support towards the project.

She also thanked the Chairman and residents of the GSA Road Community for their cooperation and challenged them to maintain the bridge to last longer.

"Today, we want to be grateful to his Excellency, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who was able to make sure that, when the rain comes, you will have a smooth path. We were told that this road leads directly to the Duport Road Community."

"We were also told that when it is raining, this place is called the car wash. People come and wash their cars and motor bikes. So it means there was no road here".

"Today, you have a road; and we want to say to you as you get up in the morning, just think about Joseph Boakai. You can smile because you have a bridge; tomorrow you will have more bridges," Mrs. Dagoseh averred.

She used the occasion to call on eligible voters to register during the voter registration exercise.

"Registration is the bottom line for why we are here. If you don't register, all of the beautiful speeches we are going to make here will not help; because at the end of the day, if you don't register, Ambassador Boakai will not be seen."

For his part, the Chairman of GSA Road, Thomas G. Goba expressed gratitude to VP Boakai and his team for the initiative and promised that the community will maintain the project.

"We regard this bridge as a New Year gift from you to the people of GSA Road."

"So we will always remember you that indeed our Vice President in 2017 presented a tangible gift to us," Chairman Goba noted.