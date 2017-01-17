Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Recycling Appointees Despite Tainted Reputations

Monrovia — Although President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's declaration of war against Liberia's worst enemy - corruption - and its endemic culture at her first inaugural address in 2006 still remains fresh in the minds of many, allege culprits of corruption are treated with exceptional dignity and honor under the Sirleaf regime with lucrative jobs. Critics term these appointments as 'old wine in new bottle.'

Critics assert that Sirleaf action clearly demonstrates her administration's inability to sustain the fight against 'public enemy number one' but rather allowing the menace to spread its tentacles across all public sectors.

Many critics continue to complain about the appointment and reappointment of public officials that have dismally performed over the years.

Some of those appointed have been named in several GAC reports while others have exhibited intolerable attributes.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf recently made several appointments in government affecting the Ministries of Finance, Information, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, as well as the Land Authority, Small Arms and Anti-Corruption Commissions.

It can be recall that newly appointed Jeddi Armah as Deputy Minister of Information for Public Affairs allegedly received US$500.00 intended for public relations while serving as licensing officer at the Liberia Telecommunication Authority, according to the General Auditing Commission.

The GAC said the expenditure was not supported by document.

The former LTA senior licensing officer who also served as former Assistant Minister for Legal Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, according to the GAC report shows December 20, 2007 voucher # 543 and check # 227621, no receipt and relevant document was attached to US $1,000.00 payment for public relation radio program.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in August 2015 dismissed Armah for the authorization of a passport to a Ministry staff that did not comply with policy.

Also Philomena T. Williams, former Assistant Minister of Agriculture was recommended In the General Auditing Commission (GAC) fiscal years 2006/2007and 2009 report along with Mr. Peter N. Korvah, as well as Samuel B. Nah, Comptroller, that the MOA authority should ensure a regular administrative review or a supervisory check on banking transactions on a routine basis to ensure that transactions carried out by employees are properly documented, authorized and duly acquitted.

Other GAC audit recommendations stated: "Former Comptrollers Ernest Massaquoi and Samuel B. Nah who served for 2006, 2007, 2008 and former Minister Chris Toe, former Deputy Minister Peter Korvah and Assistant Minister Philomena T. Williams who served as signatories to the accounts should jointly restitute US$346,417.03 and L$5,148,472.13 being amounts withdrawn without documentation."

Despite all the GAC's recommendations which were ignored, Williams has again being reappointed at the Ministry of Agriculture, this time as deputy minister

At the same time, the recently appointed President of Sinoe Community College Dr. Jerry B. Nyangbeh was also questioned on the where about of LD$2M that reportedly vanished in thin air.

The money mysteriously vanished from MCSS account without the knowledge of the administration, when Mr. Nyangbeh acted a superintendent of MCSS.

The missing amount included Parent Teachers Association (PTA) fees, student activities fees and self-help projects raised by various PTAs and schools to undertake some projects in collaboration with MCSS school administrations.

It can be recalled the aggrieved PTA members and principles on Monday, June 10, 2013 stormed MCSS Central Office in demand of the money pointing accusing fingers at the MCSS comptroller, Johnson K. Toe, and former the acting Superintendent of the MCSS, Mr. Nyangbeh whom they aggrieved individuals demanded to explain how the money left the account.

Boxing Minister ret urn

Despite Ricks W. Barsi-Giah, former Assistant Minister, Technical Services scuffle with then former Information Minister Lewis Brown, he has been reappointed Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Information.

Mr. Barsi-Giah was dismissed by the Liberian President in 2015 after the incident with Ambassador Lewis Brown at the Ministry.

His critics say his appointment for his previous fist fight with Brown which makes it possible for another scuffle with his boss, Eugene Nagbe.

Argues Perry Dolo: "It shocked me that he was dismissed for fighting his boss in public and now the President has given him another job, what is she telling him? Go and fight and I will promote you".

Recycling officials

Madam Sheba Browne who has been appointed Commissioner at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission is said to be one of the longest serving appointees.

Madam Brown retired from the Central Bank of Liberia December 2016, after serving for 30 years.

FPA has gathered that Brown currently serve as one of the board members of the National Port Authority and former executive committee member of the Liberia football association, and board member of the Liberia Electricity corporation.

Reacting to Madam Brown's new appointment, Edwin McIntosh, a student of UL said: "There was no essence of her retirement, because she is still in Government."

John Ballout, Maryland County former senator and current member of the Board of Commissioners at the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission has now been named Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry.

John Ballot lost the 2014 special senatorial election after his constituents accused him of forging a alliance with President Sirleaf instead of defending the interest of the county.

At the same time Dor Cooper who was an Assistant Superintendent of Nimba has now been appointed as Assistant Superintendent for Development, Mehnsonoh Statutory District.

At the Land Authority Dr. Cecil T. O. Brandy has been named Chairperson.

Dr. Brandy previously served as chairman of the Land Commission, while Ellen Pratt, Vice Chair, Administration/Customer Service formerly served as Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Commerce.

Reacting to their appointments, Cecelia Dunbar, a student of the United Methodist University studying Public Administration said: "Too many public officials, recycling is a question of ethics and decency."