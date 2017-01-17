South Africa: Limpopo Rhino Poaching Suspects to Remain in Custody Until Bail Hearing

The case against three suspected rhino poachers - Deon, 48, Nick van Deventer, 51, and Onwand Muchagowa, 34 - has been adjourned in the Makhado Magistrate's Court.

The Van Deventer brothers and Muchagowa were arrested last week after they were linked to the killing of two rhino.

Police allege that the suspects discarded a rhino horn from a moving car while police were driving behind them.

The suspects, two South Africans and a Zimbabwean, are linked to a poaching incident in Waterpoort last week in which a rhino and her calf were killed and dehorned.

Community members and the Democratic Alliance protested outside the court where the suspects were appearing on charges, among others, of violating the National Environment Management Act.

DA spokesperson on environment Langa Bodlani said the party was concerned that anti-poaching messages were not being prioritised in the country.

The suspects will appear in court on January 27 for formal bail applications.

Source: News24