17 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Confirms 4 Killed in Calamada Accident

Amisom on Tuesday confirmed that an accident involving one of its vehicle near Calamaad caused the deaths of four people and 14 injured In a statement from its spokesman Amisom regretted the incident

"Preliminary reports indicate that a minibus ferrying passengers attempted to overtake an Amisom armored personnel carrier but got in the way of a speeding oncoming omnibus. To avoid a head on collision with the oncoming vehicle the minibus swerved and rammed into the Amisom convoy" the statement said A meeting is ongoing between the peacekeeping force and Amisom, Somali Police and local administration over the incident

" Amisom will carry out thorough investigations with relevan federal government of Somalia agencies and will make available more information in the course of the enquiry" it concluded

The Sunday night accident is latest of a series of accidents involving Amisom vehicles and in the past one month alone at least 10 civilians have been killed causing an outrage among Somalis

