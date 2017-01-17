17 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Dr. Browne Inducted As CU President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dr. Herman B. Browne was inducted as the seventh president of Cuttington University on Sunday, January 15 by the Most Reverend Jonathan B.B. Hart, Bishop of the Episcopal Church of Liberia & Archbishop of the Internal Province of West Africa.

The event, attended by government officials, faculty, students, friends and well-wishers, was held at the Cuttington University's Main Campus in Suakoko, Bong County.

During the induction and surrounded by his wife and children, Bishop Hart promised to Dr. Browne all the support needed to take Cuttington University to the next level.

He reminded Dr. Browne that the task at Cuttington University is filled with challenges but promised to provide guidance.

He was given the CU Charter, the key to access all the university's facilities and the seal.

In his remarks Dr. Browne promised to take CU to another level.

He said that things will be done as usual and reminded all CU employees that changes are on the way.

"These changes," he said, "will be done in the interest of moving CU forward."

Liberia

Henry Costa to Contest As Representative in Montserrado County

Popular radio show host, Henry P. Costa's declaration of intent to be a Representative of electoral District #6 in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.