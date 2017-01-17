Liberia: Dr. Browne Inducted As CU President

Dr. Herman B. Browne was inducted as the seventh president of Cuttington University on Sunday, January 15 by the Most Reverend Jonathan B.B. Hart, Bishop of the Episcopal Church of Liberia & Archbishop of the Internal Province of West Africa.

The event, attended by government officials, faculty, students, friends and well-wishers, was held at the Cuttington University's Main Campus in Suakoko, Bong County.

During the induction and surrounded by his wife and children, Bishop Hart promised to Dr. Browne all the support needed to take Cuttington University to the next level.

He reminded Dr. Browne that the task at Cuttington University is filled with challenges but promised to provide guidance.

He was given the CU Charter, the key to access all the university's facilities and the seal.

In his remarks Dr. Browne promised to take CU to another level.

He said that things will be done as usual and reminded all CU employees that changes are on the way.

"These changes," he said, "will be done in the interest of moving CU forward."