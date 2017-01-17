Liberia: We Should Not Underestimate Effects of Climate Change

BCCC President Norman

The President of Bomi County Community College (BCCC), Dr. Zobong Norman, told participants at the one-day validation workshop, sponsored by Plan International Liberia in Tubmanburg, that Liberia should not overlook the effects of climate change.

Last Thursday's workshop was attended by 45 individuals, including students, professors and other professionals and was meant to validate a module to enable the college to offer environmental science to combat climate change.

President Zobong Norman told the participants about the dangers that climate change poses to the environment and said the college is appreciative of Plan International's support to develop ambassadors that would lead in the campaign to help communities throughout Liberia in the fight against climate change.

He noted the ever-present threat in communities such as New Kru Town, West Point and areas in Buchanan that have been seriously affected by climate change.

"The current exercise is to provide a response to this serious climate issue by arming graduates with the knowledge to take into their communities and we are grateful to Plan International for its support in this endeavor," Dr. Norman said.

He told the participants that changes in rainfall patterns and increased temperatures and heat waves are clear signs of climatic change due to human actions.

Among the environmental disasters include oil sands, oil spills, biodiversity, corrosion, waste, air pollution, indoor smoke, skin cancer, agriculture, fisheries and forestry.

He said changes in rainfall and temperature patterns have caused increased levels of water-borne diseases which are affecting the rural population.

He challenged the participants to work along with the project and ensure that the validated document will be used in the college's curriculum to foster climate change ambassadors.

The participants examined a seven-chapter module, developed by the college Department of Agriculture, which is headed by Dean Christopher D. Momo.

The subjects included causes and evidences of climate change, what is climate change, types of climate change in Liberia, causes of climate change, natural causes of climate change, human induced factors and the role of greenhouse gases.

Other subjects included climate vulnerability index, features and benefits, indicators in four thematic impact areas for climate change and carbon economy, impacts of climate change, economics of climate change, biological diversity and climate change and the importance of biodiversity.

In a brief overview, Alpha Kabba, Program Coordinator of Plan International, said the organization saw the need to initiate the introduction of climate change learning at Bomi College.

He promised further support to the College in providing quality education that could make a difference for its graduates in other areas of interest in the country.

Kabba said Plan International Liberia determines to work with the BCCC administration to develop a curriculum for the college to offer a two-year course in environmental science.