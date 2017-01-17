Liberia: LEC Retires Deputy CEO

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) on December 30 retired its Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joseph T. Mayah whom employees described as one of the engines of the entity.

Mr. Mayah joined the LEC in 1979 and served in various positions, including Managing Director.

Foday S. Sackor, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director said it was difficult to tell Mr. Mayah good-bye considering his years of institutional knowledge.

Director Sackor said Mr. Mayah has been constant over the years in serving the people of Liberia and the institution.

"With your experience, the LEC management will continue to reach out to you to ensure that your legacy is cemented and we can look up to you for tutorial at any time," MD Sackor said.

Director Sackor stressed that working with Mr. Mayah for the past few months was a great experience and hoped it would continue after his retirement.

In response, Mayah said he was delighted to receive such an appreciation and honor from the LEC family, after many years of service.

"You are appreciating me because of my loyalty and service to you so you should always remain at a place that you can be appreciated as well. I want to also appreciate President Sirleaf for appointing me three times since her administration, which is significant," Mr. Mayah said.

Mr. Mayah meanwhile, cautioned the new Interim Management Team to begin looking at the latest developments in power generation around the world for integration into LEC's initiatives.