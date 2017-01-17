Popular Lusaka witch doctor Kalonga Kanono has been arrested.

Kanono was arrested in Lusaka for allegedly shooting his sister Josephine Chilufya aged 53 of Chibolya compound using a pistol.

The controversial traditionalist has recently been embroiled in police case. His real names are Chilufya Chileya residing in Kanyama Site and Service. He is aged 39.

According to police public relations officer Esther Katongo, the victim sustained a gun wound on the left upper hand .

The recorded statement from the victim reveals that the suspect is fond of threatening to kill all family members.

Police recovered the pistol and picked five empty cartridges from the scene. The suspect is yet to be charged with Acts intended to Cause Grievous Harm which is contrary to section 224 sub section (a) (b) of the penal code.