Kenya Simbas trialist and Homeboyz prop Andrew Wekesa is dead.

Wekesa was attacked and stabbed by thugs in Mlolongo, Machakos County, on Sunday night where he had gone to visit his friends.

"We have been informed he was returning to his family's house in Kitengela when he was accosted by thugs who stabbed him to death," said Homeboyz chairman Mike Rabar.

"We don't have the details on what really transpired but we shall issue an official statement later."

Rabar said that Kenya has lost one of the most promising players. "He had great potential. It is sad to lose him in that manner," said Rabar.

The 24-year-old, who just graduated from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology last year, was in 2014 called up to Kenya Simbas but failed to make the final team.

However, he played for Kenya Under-19 team at the Africa Rugby Cup in 2012, the year he joined Homeboyz straight from Kakamega High School.