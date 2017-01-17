Luena — The eastern Moxico province will be represented by a runner in the half marathon dubbed "Fuga para a Resistencia", a competition to take place in February in the northern Bengo province.

According to the coach of Moxico Provincial Athletics Association (APA), Alberto Vihinda, the race will be held in a 21-kilometre distance.

Besides the half marathon, the Moxico athlete will also compete in February in the "Cross Country" race in the central Huambo province, in case there is financial availability.

The half marathon "Fuga para a Resistência" is organised by the Bengo provincial government, in partnership with the Angolan Athletics Federation.