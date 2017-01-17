17 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Athletics - Moxico Athlete to Participate in Half Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luena — The eastern Moxico province will be represented by a runner in the half marathon dubbed "Fuga para a Resistencia", a competition to take place in February in the northern Bengo province.

According to the coach of Moxico Provincial Athletics Association (APA), Alberto Vihinda, the race will be held in a 21-kilometre distance.

Besides the half marathon, the Moxico athlete will also compete in February in the "Cross Country" race in the central Huambo province, in case there is financial availability.

The half marathon "Fuga para a Resistência" is organised by the Bengo provincial government, in partnership with the Angolan Athletics Federation.

Angola

Sanitary Authorities to Create Emergency Plan Against Cholera

The sanitary authorities of Luanda are meeting this Tuesday in order to create an emergency plan to stop a possible… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.