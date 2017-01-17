Angola: Sanitary Authorities to Create Emergency Plan Against Cholera

Luanda — The sanitary authorities of Luanda are meeting this Tuesday in order to create an emergency plan to stop a possible cholera outbreak in the province.

The meeting, to take place on the premises of the Technical Health School, will create early response teams in the province and municipalities, as well as create handling centres and laboratories for samples collection.

The meeting is being attended by heads of departments, municipal and hospital directors, among others.

Luanda's population are urged to strengthen preventing measures against cholera, as it was recorded an outbreak in the northern Zaire province, though Luanda has not recorded any case since 2013.

The population is encouraged to adopt measures that improve the hygienic conditions indoors and outdoors, as well as contribute to the handling of garbage produced at homes and outskirts.

The authorities also urged the population not to forget the basic personal hygienic care such as washing hands before eating and after using toilets.