OCEAN Mushure ended the speculation surrounding his career when he confirmed yesterday that he has penned a new two-year deal with Dynamos.

The Zimbabwe international said he made the decision to stay at the Glamour Boys because the club helped take his career to another level. He had been strongly linked with moves to either CAPS United or FC Platinum following the expiry of his contract in December.

"We have finalised the deals and I think it's good for me to continue with the club.

"There were many offers coming, but I gave first preference to Dynamos because of my loyalty to this club. Of course, life has its ups and downs, but Dynamos has generally been a good home for me.

"I started my football career somewhere else before joining Dynamos, but it was at this club where I achieved a lot and got more recognition as a player. So I had to consider them first.

"So we agreed to the deal, but there are some other things that should be done before the start of the season," he said.

Team manager Richard Chihoro said they are looking for a big harvest at the end of the trials.

"We had over 200 hopefuls coming in for trials, most of them talented young players.

"So, this week, we will be working on that and by Friday we should be able to have shortlisted successful candidates."