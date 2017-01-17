Zimbabwe: Mugabe 'Dying This Year' Pastor - I Don't Have Regrets Making My Prophecy

A Zimbabwean pastor, who was arrested after claiming that President Robert Mugabe would die in October, has reportedly said that he has "no regrets" for making the prophecy.

According to BBC, Pastor Patrick Mugadza's lawyer Gift Mtisi said the man of the cloth was in "good spirits" when he visited him in jail following his arrest in the capital Harare on Monday.

Mugadza prophesied last week that Mugabe, who turns 93 next month, will die on October 17.

He was initially charged with "undermining the authority of the nonagenarian".

Mugadza was later charged with "criminal nuisance" before he was finally charged with "insulting people of a certain race or religion".

Mtisi said Mgadza was expected to appear in court on Wednesday and would plead not guilty.

He said the pastor had no regrets "at all" for making the prophesy.

"He's admitting to the facts. He says he didn't lie - that's a message from God. Police will have to prove God didn't say it."

Mugadza first came to prominence in December 2015 when he was arrested for staging a one-man protest against Mugabe in Victoria Falls.