Sudan: Resumption of Darfur Internal Dialogue in 8 Localities

El Fasher — The mechanism responsible for the implementation of the Darfur Internal Dialogue and Consultations (DIDC) process plans to resume the dialogue conferences for those localities that have not joined the programme in the past, in order to complete a peace agreement signed in 2011.

Dr El Nur El Haj told Radio Dabanga that the mechanism will resume its work in holding dialogues in eight localities as of January and continue until late February. El Haj is the Director of the Centre for Peace, Development and Human Rights Studies at El Fasher University is a rapporteur of the implementation committee

"The process resumes in order to complete the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) and achieve the objectives of the dialogue contained in Chapter VII of the DDPD," El Haj pointed out. The DIDC are one of the main pillars of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, an agreement signed between the government and several armed movements starting 2011.

He expects the dialogues to be attended by Civil Society Organisations and the Secretariat of the internal Darfur Dialogue, in consultation with the peacekeeping mission Unamid.

Parts of the project were funded by the European Union in August 2016 and Qatar. The implementation of the DDPD was celebrated in September last year, after a controversial referendum in Darfur earlier in 2016 effectively abolished the overseeing authority of the implementation of the peace agreement, the Darfur Regional Authority.