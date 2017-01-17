Sudan: Murder, Robberies in North Darfur

El Fasher / Kabkabiya / Tawila — A livestock theft led to the death of a herder in North Darfur on Sunday. A young man was shot in a robbery on Monday. A war remnant in Jebel Marra exploded, killing a man.

The cattle theft took place 35 kilometres north-east of El Fasher, in Umkadawiya. Gunmen in vehicles surrounded the herders and shot three of them. Dafallah Jiddo Ibrahim was killed on the spot while two other herders sustained injuries.

The attackers stole 170 camels and turned them to Um Jalbakh, west of El Fasher, according to a source in the area.

Explosion

A man and his camel were killed when a remnant of war exploded in East Jebel Marra on Monday morning. El Daeif Hamid Suleiman (32 years) came across the explosive remnant in Jenna, 15 kilometres south of Tabit, one of his relatives told Radio Dabanga.

Road robbery

Armed men on motorcycles attacked a commercial vehicle on its way to Kabkabiya from camp Sabagel Kheil on Monday at 5am. A displaced young man, Abughasim Abdelaziz Abaker (17), sustained a bullet wound and has been transferred to the hospital of Unamid in Kabkabiya town.

The gunmen got away with money, mobile phones and goods the passengers were carrying to the Medseisis market in Kabkabiya, a listener informed this station.

Protest

On Monday in Tawila locality, dozens of women gathered in front of the military garrison of Tabit to demand the release of Mukhtar Abakar Ishag, the Omda of Dobo El Omda. The Omda has been arrested by the security apparatus in El Fasher and transferred to the security service's detention centre in Khartoum last November.

The crowd further demanded the release of student Abdelhamid Abdelkarim, detained from Tabit and moved to Khartoum last December. Women who participated in the gathering told Radio Dabanga that they also called upon the local authorities to provide protection to women when they go out to collect firewood and straw.

A committee of eleven people from Tabit and surrounding villages has planned to meet with the Commissioner and submit these demands soon.