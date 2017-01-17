17 January 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Probe Launched Into Katlehong Police Shooting

Pretoria — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has sanctioned investigations into officers who were on the scene during a fatal shooting of an officer in Katlehong in Gauteng.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the fatal shooting of Constable Tshepo Tladi, 35, during an armed robbery at Twala Section, Katlehong North on Thursday.

The surveillance footage shows Tladi shooting a rifle at robbers before standing up in his colleague's line of fire, then collapsing after being shot in the back of the head.

The Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, on Tuesday sanctioned both misconduct and criminal investigations into the incident.

The investigations, which will be done in collaboration with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), will focus on the members who were on the scene to ensure that those responsible for the fatal shooting are dealt with accordingly.

An internal investigation is also underway with a view to instituting disciplinary action against any member or members found to have committed an offence or contravened SAPS regulations.

Should there be evidence to prove that police members tampered with the scene or that there was any type of a cover-up, Lieutenant General Phahlane said there will certainly be judicial consequences.

Lieutenant General Phahlane added that the police were extremely disturbed by the video footage.

"The insensitivity of the media in circulating a traumatic video of this nature is conspired sensational journalism and unfortunate.

"That the late member's family has been subjected to the trauma of witnessing his death through viral video footage is regrettable and we extend our deepest condolences to them. We will ensure that justice prevails," he said.

