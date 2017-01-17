17 January 2017

South Africa: Radebe Appointed to WEF Stewardship Board

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has been appointed to the stewardship board of the World Economic Forum (WEF) System Initiative on the Future of Education, Gender and Work.

The minister in the Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation was invited to join the board, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The board is made up of 40 global public and private sector leaders.

"I am pleased to be part of a board that seeks to cultivate collective leadership on public-private initiatives with the objective of ensuring that eight billion people worldwide can live up to their full potential by developing and deploying their talent for maximum benefit to the economy and society," Radebe said in the statement.

He would attend the board's meeting in Davos on Wednesday.

They would discuss the state of the global economy and how to solve various problems with public-private co-operation.

