16 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 573 Dead Jackals in Search of a Reason

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

It may be a story of extreme cruelty in the name of science. It may also be about fraud. You be the judge, writes DON PINNOCK.

This story certainly involved the death of hundreds of wild animals which underpinned a doctoral dissertation plus a paper in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology.

The principal author of the paper was Liaan Minnie of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and was published under the rather arcane title Compensatory life-history responses of a mesopredator may undermine carnivore management efforts.

The study uses many graphs and terminology opaque to non-scientists, but in essence the thesis is that if you kill black-backed jackals, the control exerted by the alpha pair falls away and all the females start breeding. And if you reduce numbers by culling, neighbouring jackals move into the vacuum, an effect called source-sink dynamics. So you end up with as many or more jackals than when you started killing them.

This is, essentially, old information known for many years, but it's always useful to get some scientific backing. What has raised a storm, which I'll outline shortly, is the method of data collection and its presentation.

To prove his thesis, doctoral...

South Africa

Gupta Allies Buying Bank Face Intense Scrutiny

Gupta allies Salim Aziz Essa and Hamza Farooqui will require Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's sign-off to buy Habib… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.