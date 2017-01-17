South Africa: What Is At Stake in the ANC 'Succession' Race?

analysis

Media coverage of politics at the moment is saturated with developments in relation to the election of the ANC president in December. Although the most prominent contestants appear to be Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa and out-going Chair of the African Union, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, neither candidate is distinguished by an identifiable programme or vision.

Ramaphosa is viewed by some as a person who can operate efficiently and "clean up" the ANC and government. Yet he has not advanced clear plans as to how he can do that. He also faces a challenge insofar as many to whom he will appeal for support will expect material rewards in exchange for advancing his candidature.

Dlamini-Zuma is seen, as "safe hands" for safeguarding the interests of her former husband, Jacob Zuma, should there be attempts to resurrect charges and other efforts to hold him accountable for wrongdoing. At this point in time neither candidate appears to enjoy majority support and it is possible that an unsatisfactory compromise candidate will be settled on. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

