South Africa: Police Arrest Man for Dealing in Cannabis

Man arrested for dealing in cannabis

Hawks members, eThekwini Inner South Crime Intelligence, Shongweni K9 and Durban Metro Police conducted an operation in New Germany near Pinetown on Sunday.

The officers had received information about a man who was dealing in dagga and cannabis oil in the area. An observation was kept and a search warrant was obtained. When a search was conducted at the suspect's house, 150 kg of compressed dagga, litres of benzine and magic mushrooms were found in the house. The street value of the seized dagga is approximately R1 million.

A 58-year-old male was subsequently arrested. He was charged with dealing in dagga and is due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today, 16 January 2017.

