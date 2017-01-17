17 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Arrest Man for Dealing in Cannabis

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Man arrested for dealing in cannabis

Hawks members, eThekwini Inner South Crime Intelligence, Shongweni K9 and Durban Metro Police conducted an operation in New Germany near Pinetown on Sunday.

The officers had received information about a man who was dealing in dagga and cannabis oil in the area. An observation was kept and a search warrant was obtained. When a search was conducted at the suspect's house, 150 kg of compressed dagga, litres of benzine and magic mushrooms were found in the house. The street value of the seized dagga is approximately R1 million.

A 58-year-old male was subsequently arrested. He was charged with dealing in dagga and is due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today, 16 January 2017.

Issued by: South African Police Service

South Africa

Gupta Allies Buying Bank Face Intense Scrutiny

Gupta allies Salim Aziz Essa and Hamza Farooqui will require Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's sign-off to buy Habib… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.