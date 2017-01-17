17 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Top EFC Star Suspended After Failed Drug Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

EFC headquarters recently received word from the South African Institute for Drug Free Sports (SAIDS) that former welterweight champion, Michiel Opperman, tested positive for a banned substance when he competed against Yannick 'Black Mamba' Bahati at EFC 53.

Due to testing positive for elevated levels of a banned substance, Opperman has been provisionally suspended from competition pending a hearing.

Due to his provisional suspension, Opperman has been withdrawn from his scheduled light heavyweight title fight against 'Champion' Dalcha Lungiambula.

Opperman knocked Bahati out in their bout which earned him the title shot, but the result may now be over turned and ruled a 'No Contest' pending the outcome of the hearing.

"This comes as very disappointing news to us," stated EFC President Cairo Howarth.

"But we are ever grateful that our anti-doping protocols are some of the best in the world and helping to keep MMA safe and fair."

He added, "I know that Michiel is working with SAIDS, so hopefully this matter will be cleared up soon."

With the withdrawal of Opperman, the title fight against Dalcha was offered to the undefeated contender Chad 'Superman' Hanekom.

Hanekom however turned down the fight due to timing.

The fight was then offered to middleweight champion, England's Bahati who accepted, but it was Dalcha who turned it down stating that he wants to fight Bahati at middleweight instead.

Dalcha will now make his first title defence against number one contender Hanekom later in the year, at a date to be confirmed.

EFC 57 unfortunately loses a much-anticipated title fight, but two more massive headliners are still to be revealed soon.

Up until November 13, 2015, all testing by SAIDS was done during competition. SAIDS now conducts out-of-competition testing in addition to in-competition testing being conducted by SAIDS at EFC events since April 29, 2015. Before then, EFC's anti-doping programme was facilitated by Drug Detection International and funded by EFC.

For detailed breakdown of banned substances and testing protocol, visit: http://www.drugfreesport.org.za/

EFC 57 takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Carnival City, Johannesburg.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

We Are Walking the Talk On Fighting Corruption - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma says the Presidency is doing everything it can to fight corruption and "discourage those who may be… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.