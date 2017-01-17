South Africa: Top EFC Star Suspended After Failed Drug Test

EFC headquarters recently received word from the South African Institute for Drug Free Sports (SAIDS) that former welterweight champion, Michiel Opperman, tested positive for a banned substance when he competed against Yannick 'Black Mamba' Bahati at EFC 53.

Due to testing positive for elevated levels of a banned substance, Opperman has been provisionally suspended from competition pending a hearing.

Due to his provisional suspension, Opperman has been withdrawn from his scheduled light heavyweight title fight against 'Champion' Dalcha Lungiambula.

Opperman knocked Bahati out in their bout which earned him the title shot, but the result may now be over turned and ruled a 'No Contest' pending the outcome of the hearing.

"This comes as very disappointing news to us," stated EFC President Cairo Howarth.

"But we are ever grateful that our anti-doping protocols are some of the best in the world and helping to keep MMA safe and fair."

He added, "I know that Michiel is working with SAIDS, so hopefully this matter will be cleared up soon."

With the withdrawal of Opperman, the title fight against Dalcha was offered to the undefeated contender Chad 'Superman' Hanekom.

Hanekom however turned down the fight due to timing.

The fight was then offered to middleweight champion, England's Bahati who accepted, but it was Dalcha who turned it down stating that he wants to fight Bahati at middleweight instead.

Dalcha will now make his first title defence against number one contender Hanekom later in the year, at a date to be confirmed.

EFC 57 unfortunately loses a much-anticipated title fight, but two more massive headliners are still to be revealed soon.

Up until November 13, 2015, all testing by SAIDS was done during competition. SAIDS now conducts out-of-competition testing in addition to in-competition testing being conducted by SAIDS at EFC events since April 29, 2015. Before then, EFC's anti-doping programme was facilitated by Drug Detection International and funded by EFC.

For detailed breakdown of banned substances and testing protocol, visit: http://www.drugfreesport.org.za/

EFC 57 takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Carnival City, Johannesburg.

Source: Sport24