South Africa: Minister Jeff Radebe Joins Wef Stewardship Board

press release

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Jeff Radebe has been appointed to the Stewardship Board of the World Economic Forum (WEF) System Initiative on the Future of Education, Gender and Work (EGW).

This opportunity comes along the lines of South Africa's trusted partnership with WEF. Minister Radebe was invited to join the board, comprising 20 to 40 global leaders drawn from the public and private sectors. He will be expected to provide leadership on selected issues relating to Education, Gender and Work.

"I am pleased to be part of a board that seeks to cultivate collective leadership on public private initiatives with the objective of ensuring that 8 billion people worldwide can live up to their full potential by developing and deploying their talent for maximum benefit to the economy and society", said Radebe.

Minister Radebe will also attend the System Stewardship Board meeting in Davos, on Wednesday 18 January 2017. The WEF annual meeting gathers leaders from all sectors of society to discuss the global economy and look for solutions to challenges through public-private co-operation.

Team South Africa comprising of leaders from the government, business, and civil society will be attending the 47th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, taking place from 17 to 20 January under the theme "Responsive and Responsible Leadership".

About WEF Initiative on the Future of Education, Gender and Work

The World Economic Forum's System Initiative on Shaping the Future of Education, Gender and Work seeks to ensure that talent is developed and deployed for maximum benefit to the economy and society by mobilising business, government, civil society and other leaders through new insights, common agendas and collaborative action.

The Future of Education, Gender and Work System Initiative Objectives

An ecosystem of leaders. Build a community of business, policy-makers, civil society and other leaders focused on shaping the future of Education, Gender and Work through their stewardship.

Develop insights and analysis. Address the need for better knowledge, forecasts and metrics by disseminating analysis and insights on the topic. Specifically, develop a continuum of succinct quantitative knowledge products and qualitative insights that help leaders make better decisions and inform the public narrative.

Facilitate dialogue. Bring together the most relevant stakeholders, thought leaders and experts around cutting-edge issues related to education and skills, gender parity and work and employment, serving as a platform to advance the global dialogue and develop common agendas and priorities.

Drive action: Serve as a platform for facilitating and accelerating action, especially through collaboration between business, government, civil society and the education and training sector at the global, industry and regional level. Over time, this is an opportunity for Forum-driven, co-led and externally-driven projects.

Issued by: Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation