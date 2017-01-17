South Africa: NWJ to Put Trackers in Jewellery Following Spate of Robberies

Jeweller NWJ is installing tracking devices into certain pieces of its jewellery, to try and keep a step ahead of robbers, the company said on Tuesday.

"Protecting our staff and providing a safe environment for our customers is a priority and we constantly upgrade our security measures based on industry feedback and best practice internationally, including installing tracking devices in certain pieces of our jewellery," spokesperson Vanessa Schreyer said in a statement.

This followed a spate of robberies at its stores.

On Monday, a store in the Forest Hill City Mall in Centurion was robbed. Outlets in Musgrave, Durban, and Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, were targeted at the weekend.

Schreyer said robbers had entered the stores with "concealed weapons".

"The modus operandi for the robberies was a smash and grab carried out by suspects who entered the stores with a concealed weapon."

No staff or customers were hurt.

Schreyer said NWJ was working with police, security services, and mall management to try and catch the robbers.

"We do not, based on international best practice, publically disclose details of the incidents or of our countermeasures, nor of the number of incidents that may have occurred in any period," she said.

Source: News24