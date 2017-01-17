South Africa: Sharks Youngster Eyes Breakthrough Season

New Sharks signing Jacques Vermeulen is hoping that his versatility will work in his favour as he looks to force his way into the starting line-up this Super Rugby season.

Still just 21-years-old, the loose forward has made the move to King's Park after spending three years at Western Province.

Vermeulen has long been considered a bright prospect in South African rugby after he represented the national side at the IRB Junior World Championship in 2014.

He played an important role in Western Province's Currie Cup run to the semi-final last year, but now he is keen to make the step up to Super Rugby.

He can play anywhere in the back row, and hopes that his versatility will stand him in good stead as he looks to make Durban his home.

"There are frontline players who were in the starting line-up here before me, so it's not like I'm going to walk into the team. I know I have to work my way in which means I'll be working hard and trying my best," he told the Sharks' official website.

"There are a lot of good loose forwards in this team, but I can play in any of the six, seven or eight jerseys, although generally I'm a seven.

"I like to play running rugby, but also to bring versatility to my position - whichever one I am picked to play.

"I look forward to contributing in any way I can."

Vermeulen added that the decision to leave Cape Town was not an easy one.

"Initially, it was a very difficult decision to make, but already, by the end of my first week here in Durban, it felt like home," he said.

"All the guys were really welcoming and the Durban people are very nice so it's been easy adapting to my new rugby adventure."

Source: Sport24