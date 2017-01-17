Gambia Crisis - Jammeh's Administration Hit By Resignations

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's administration has been hit by resignations after three government ministers called it quits, a report said on Tuesday.

According to BBC, foreign affairs, finance and trade - Neneh Macdouall-Gaye, Abdou Kolley and Abdou Jobe respectively - had handed in their resignations.

Gambia has been plunged in political turmoil since Jammeh disputed opposition leader Adama Barrow's December election victory and refused to cede power.

Jammeh's term of office was expected to end on January 19.

Last week, information minister Sheriff Bojang and sports minister Alieu Jammeh also resigned, the report said.

Meanwhile, reports on Tuesday indicated that the tiny west African country's top judge had pulled out of hearing Jammeh's bid to halt Barrow's swearing-in.

"Given that the injunction affects me in my capacity as the chief justice, I will rescue myself from hearing it," said Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle.

Source: News24