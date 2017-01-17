South Africa: Minister Radebe Appointed to Wef Stewardship Board

Pretoria — Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, has been appointed to the Stewardship Board of the World Economic Forum (WEF) System Initiative on the Future of Education, Gender and Work (EGW).

According to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, this opportunity comes along the lines of South Africa's trusted partnership with WEF.

Minister Radebe was invited to join the board which comprises 20 to 40 global leaders drawn from the public and private sectors.

He will be expected to provide leadership on selected issues relating to education, gender and work.

"I am pleased to be part of a board that seeks to cultivate collective leadership on public-private initiatives, with the objective of ensuring that eight billion people worldwide can live up to their full potential by developing and deploying their talent for maximum benefit to the economy and society," said Minister Radebe.

This comes as Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa leads Team South Africa - comprising leaders from government, business and civil society - to the 47th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The meeting takes place from today until Friday under the theme 'Responsive and Responsible Leadership'.

The World Economic Forum's System Initiative on Shaping the Future of Education, Gender and Work seeks to ensure that talent is developed and deployed for maximum benefit to the economy and society by mobilising business, government, civil society and other leaders through new insights, common agendas and collaborative action.

Its objectives include an "ecosystem" of leaders that seeks to build a community of business, policymakers, civil society and other leaders focused on shaping the future of education, gender and work through their stewardship.

It also seeks to develop insights and analysis to address the need for better knowledge, forecasts and metrics by disseminating analysis and insights on the topic.

Another objective is to facilitate dialogue by bringing together the most relevant stakeholders, thought leaders and experts around cutting-edge issues related to education and skills, gender parity and work and employment, serving as a platform to advance the global dialogue and develop common agendas and priorities.

Minister Radebe is expected to attend the System Stewardship Board meeting in Davos tomorrow.

The WEF annual meeting gathers leaders from all sectors of society to discuss the global economy and look for solutions to challenges through public-private co-operation.