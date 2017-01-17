President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians living in and outside the country to rally behind his administration, as he seeks to return the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.

Addressing a gathering of Ghanaians resident in Bamako, Mali, on Friday, January 13, 2017 after his arrival in that country for the Africa-France Summit, President Akufo-Addo was confident that his government can transform the fortunes of the country, and give citizens a dignified living.

Reiterating his belief that the wishes and aspirations of Ghanaians can be met during his tenure of office, President Akufo-Addo noted that: "what we need to understand and believe is that we can also make it in Ghana and improve the standards of living of our people. We can do it."

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians in Mali and those living in other parts of the world to "start considering and planning your return home, so you can also contribute your quota in helping move our country forward. Ghana needs your strength and intellect."

On the outcome of the December 7 election, President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana's standing in the league of democratic nations has soared greatly, largely as a result of the peaceful outcome of the elections.

"Our elections were conducted without any turmoil. The Ghanaian people exercised their democratic franchise peacefully, and the then sitting President, John Mahama, also conducted himself very well by accepting the verdict of the elections.

"Ghana is at peace, and I am confident that very soon there will be a lot of more positive news on the economic and developmental front for all of us," he added.