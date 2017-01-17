Gambia: Benjamin Roberts Appointed As Finance, Economic Affairs Minister

With two days left to the expiry of his five year term on 18 January 2017, it was announced on GRTS television's 10pm news that the outgoing president Yahya Jammeh has appointed Mr. Benjamin Roberts as the new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs replacing Mr. Abdou Kolley, who reliable sources say has tendered his resignation.

Mr. Roberts was prior to his new appointment the tourism and culture minister. The release added that the tourism and culture portfolio will now be overseen by Fatou Lamin Faye, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education.

Foroyaa is also reliably informed that foreign minister Neneh Macdouall Gaye has also tendered her resignation.