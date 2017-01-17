17 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Benjamin Roberts Appointed As Finance, Economic Affairs Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

With two days left to the expiry of his five year term on 18 January 2017, it was announced on GRTS television's 10pm news that the outgoing president Yahya Jammeh has appointed Mr. Benjamin Roberts as the new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs replacing Mr. Abdou Kolley, who reliable sources say has tendered his resignation.

Mr. Roberts was prior to his new appointment the tourism and culture minister. The release added that the tourism and culture portfolio will now be overseen by Fatou Lamin Faye, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education.

Foroyaa is also reliably informed that foreign minister Neneh Macdouall Gaye has also tendered her resignation.

Gambia

Jammeh Declares Emergency on Eve of Losing Power

A day before the official end of his tenure, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has declared a 90-day state of emergency,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.