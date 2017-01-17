Gambia: Women to Organize 'Peace Tent'

The Senegal-Gambia-Guinea Bissau Women's Forum in collaboration with the Gender Action Team (GAT) will organize a 'Peace Tent' tomorrow Wednesday, 18th January, 2017 at the Paradise Suites Hotel from 12pm-3pm.

The women are concerned about the increasing threats of insecurity and instability in The Gambia due to the current political impasse subsequent to the 1st December, 2016 Presidential elections. Participants will include members of the GAT, the delegation of representatives from the Women's Platform in Senegal and Guinea Bissau, religious and venerable leaders, members of the diplomatic and consular corps, representatives from civil society organizations and other professional bodies and members of the general public.

The purpose of the event is to call on the relevant authorities in the persons of the Outgoing President Yaya Jammeh and Incoming President Adama Barrow to ensure that peace and stability continues to prevail in the country as the tenure of office of the Outgoing President draws to a close on 18th January, 2017.

There will be solidarity messages from the Women's Forum, a skit on peace as well as signing of a peace book. Participants will put on white clothes symbolizing peace.

This activity is a follow-up to an earlier call by the Senegal-Gambia-Guinea Bissau Women's Forum urging both parties and especially the incumbent to ensure a smooth transition and to seek peaceful and non-violent resolution of the current political impasse.