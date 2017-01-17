Gambia: Political Impasse Forces Suspension of Football Leagues

Leagues in the country will cease going ahead owing to the current political standoff.

Football House issued a dispatch announcing immediate suspension of mid-week matches in the first and second tiers.

'... all Second Division matches schedule for mid-week and First division matches schedule for the weekend including female league will all be suspended until later. The Gambia Football Federation will communicate to the general public the resumption of the matches in due course. The GFF regrets for any inconvenience to this cause,' the body said in a statement.

The nation is gripped by a political crisis after out-going president's dramatic U-turn decision to reject the December 1st polls, alleging fraud and calling for a rerun.

Regional bloc ECOWAS has taken a step to resolve situation and in a previous meeting urged Jammeh to peacefully relinquish power.

Meanwhile the Coalition Group noted the inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead as planned January 19.