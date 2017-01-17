Botswana: BCP Woos Voters Ahead of Saturday Poll

Palapye — The opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP) launched Mr Area Gabathuse as their candidate for Boikago/Madiba ward bye election this coming Saturday (January 21).

Mr Gabathuse will be contesting for the council seat against Botswana Democratic Party's council candidate Mr Thabo Dimeku.

The bye-election follows the death of the area councillor Ritchie Kenosi.

Launching Mr Gabathuse over the weekend at Boikago/Madiba ward in Palapye, the BCP chairperson Ms Motsei Rapelana said she was launching Mr Gabathusi on behalf of BCP and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

She said Mr Gabathusi was a tried politician who was conversant with political issues, having stood for elections at Tsholofelo in 2009.

She said therefore Boikago/Madiba ward needed someone who understood politics and issues affecting the ward as such Gabathusi was the right candidate to fill in the vacant councillor seat.

Ms Rapelana pleaded with residents of Boikago/Madiba to vote for Mr Gabathuse, promising them that the BCP council candidate would not let them down.

She urged them to vote for BCP in good numbers to create a foundation to 2019 general elections.

For his part Mr Gabathuse thanked the BCP and the UDC members for showing confidence in him.

He said should if he won the council seat, he would focus mainly on developing access roads in Boikago/Madiba ward.

He said access roads in the area were poor hence the area was not easily accessible.

He urged residents of Boikago/Madiba to give him support, adding that the opposition would win the 2019 general elections.

In addition MP for Selibe Phikwe West Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse urged all opposition parties members to stand by Mr Gabathuse.

He said the opposition would like to increase the number of opposition councillors in Palapye sub-council. BOPA

