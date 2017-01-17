A day before the official end of his tenure, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has declared a 90-day state of emergency, Gambian State television has announced.

The terms for the state of emergency are not known as the announcement did not provide further details.

Mr. Jammeh made the declaration as Nigeria reportedly deployed a warship to the coast of the country to put pressure on the long term leader to vacate office and hand over to President-elect Adama Barrow.

Mr. Barrow was to be inaugurated on Thursday but Mr. Jammeh has said he will not hand over to him.

The President-elect has since left the country to neighbouring Senegal after the mediation intended to convince Mr. Jammeh to allow for peaceful transition, led by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, seems unsuccessful.

Also the regional Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has said it could deploy soldiers to force Mr. Jammeh out of office.

While Mr. Jammeh still clings to power, many of his aides have deserted him.

Gambia's tourism and culture minister, Benjamin Roberts, on Tuesday became the sixth minister to resign from Mr. Jammeh's cabinet.

Others who have resigned include ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade, information, and environment.