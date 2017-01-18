18 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Opposition Exaggerating Food Scarcity - CCM

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — Ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has blamed the opposition for misleading members of the public on the shortage of food in the country.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday, CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole said the opposition and dishonest businesspeople, want to maximise profit by exaggerating the situation.

His comments come amid reports of the food crisis in the country, while the government continues insisting there is none. He asked the public to refrain from seditious politics calling on people to ignore false information.

"Politics should be done in a manner that will not distort the peace, unity and harmony of the country. People should evaluate all words of politicians before concluding from whatever they may hear," he said.

Tanzania

Political Parties Registrar Defends Issuance of Millions to Opposition

Registrar of Political Parties Francis Mutungi has finally come out to defend his office on the issuance of 369m/-… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.