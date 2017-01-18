17 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: President Buhari Regrets Accidental Bombing of Borno IDP Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Muhammadu Buhari has received with deep sadness and regret, the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-east.

President Buhari condoles with families of the dead, wishes the wounded divine succour, leading to full recovery, and sympathizes with the Borno State government.

The President pledges federal help for the state government in attending to "this regrettable operational mistake," and pleads for calm, even as he prays God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.

Nigeria

Govt Confirms Negotiation With Boko Haram to Free Chibok Girls

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday reassured that the negotiations for the release of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.