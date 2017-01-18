18 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Concern As 1,067 'Dodge' Form One

Manyoni — At least 1,067 pupils, selected to join Form One this year have not reported at public schools.

Up to now only 485 students, equivalent to 31 per cent, of the total number selected to join the 16 secondary schools in the district have reported for class.

This was said on Monday by the district academic officer (Secondary schools), Mr Jamuhuri Kidumu while presenting a report during a meeting.

In attendance were village and ward executives, heads of departments and members of the Defence and Security committee.

Mr Kidumu said the number of the students who have failed to report to school was alarming and suggested that more effort was needed to mobilise the students.

"I urge ward and village executives to follow-up on why these students have not reported to school. Education is now free," Mr Kidumu said.

He called on the leaders to supervise projects started in schools by benefactors. Manyoni District Commissioner Geoffrey Mwambe ordered that by the end of February, executives should have submitted names of parents, whose children had not reported for Form One.

