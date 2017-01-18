Tanzania: Local Govt Leaders to Keep Seals - Until Further Notice

The central government has made a turnaround and revoked an earlier directive to street and village chairpersons in local government authorities countrywide to surrender seals they have been using in their day-to-day work until further notice.

This development comes just a day after the local leaders in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam threatened to resign from their positions, owing to a stance by the central government requiring them to surrender the stamps.

The Minister of State in the President's Office, (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Mr George Simbachawene, retracted the directive after a meeting with representatives of the local government leaders in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"We did not issue the directive with ill-motives neither did we intend to lower your authority and status, but since the directive has been interpreted otherwise, I thus instruct that the earlier directive be revoked until further notice," the minister told journalists after the meeting.

Mr Simbachawene was quick to add, however, that the central government was compelled to issue the directive due to misuse of the stamps by some local leaders, which resulted into land conflicts in many parts of the country.

Mr Simbachawene clarified that according to Government Notice Number 3 of 1994, the seal is not among items considered for local leaders, warning that the government will not hesitate to take action against leaders found to be misusing the seals.

"The Government Notice stipulates that upon being elected to their positions, street and vill a g e chairs are required to have a flag bearing the emblem of the respective council, a register of residents as well a book containing minutes of meetings in the respective area," the minister explained.

Speaking after the meeting, the Secretary of the Local Government Leaders in Dar es Salaam, Ms Marium Machicha, hailed the government on the move, pledging to work with other leaders to discuss shortcomings, which have been identified on their part.

During a meeting held at the TCC Club in Chang'ombe, Dar es Salaam, on Monday, over 400 street chairpersons and members from local government authorities threatened to quit from their position due to the stance by the central government for them to surrender the stamps. They as well expressed their intention to drag the central government to court to obtain a legal interpretation on their role.

The early directive was contained in a circular dated November 30, last year, issued by the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Mr Musa Iyombe.