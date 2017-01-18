Registrar of Political Parties Francis Mutungi has finally come out to defend his office on the issuance of 369m/- in subsidy to the opposition Civic United Front (CUF) party, stressing that his office has not received official complaint from the bona fide leadership of the party.

"Apart from news stories in the media my office has not received any official complaint from the leadership of CUF on the release of the subsidy," Judge Mutungi told journalists who sought clarification on the matter.

At the heart of the matter is the decision by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to authorise the Treasury to pay out the said amount in subvention to the faction of the opposition party headed by the recognised Chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

"The only solution to internal wrangles in CUF is to convene legally accepted meetings and respect recommendations arising from the same rather than making random claims as it has been the case with some so-called leaders who are not recognised by my office," Judge Mutungi explained.

The registrar went on to blame the media, accusing some of the outlets for "blowing the matter out of proportion" with malicious intent of tarnishing the image of the Office of Registrar of Political Parties.

Judge Mutungi elaborated that the so called 'internal wrangles' within CUF were solved last year when his office issued a constitutional directive to the party to reinstate Prof Lipumba as party chairman.

"What is happening within CUF is a complaint from one faction which did not agree with the decision of my office; mind you this would have been the case if the Lipumba faction lost their bid. I cannot talk much since there is a pending case at the High Court," he stated.

He as well rubbished claims that the funds in question were dished out to CUF in Mainland Tanzania as groundless, since the office of the Registrar recognizes leadership of the opposition party.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties recognises Prof Lipumba as the National Chairman of CUF and Seif Sharrif Hamad as National Secretary General.

It sa well recognises Kaliua MP, Magdalena Sakaya and Nassor Mazrui as Deputy Secretary General for Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar respectively.

Prof Lipumba has been quoted on several occasions expressing his willingness to work with the Secretary General (Hamad) who has in turn declined to work with the chairman.

Prof Lipumba had resigned from the party prior to the General Election in 2105 before he announced that he was resuming his position last year.

This did not go well with other leaders of CUF who during a national council on August 21, last year, suspended some of its members, including Prof Lipumba and Ms Sakaya, among others.

However, the Registrar of Political Parties annulled the decision and reinstated Prof Lipumba as bona fide Chairman of CUF.