Nigeria: When Daddy Showkey Caused Stir in Edo State

Popular 'Galala' singer, Daddy Showkey, is undoubtedly a music icon you cannot help but admire his appearance. Despite disappearing from the scene for a long time now, Showkey still commands a lot of influence whenever he steps out among his fans. And this experience was not different last Friday, when the 'Galala' singer stopped off at a town near Okada junction, in Edo State, to refresh after a long journey.

Accompanied by his manager of many years, Showkey decked in a brown- native attire, was cruising in a black Prado jeep.

Erupting in excitement

The moment he alighted from the jeep, and was making his way to one of the restaurants, the whole place erupted in excitement as the onlookers sighted him from afar. The restaurants' operators as well as the travellers who equally stopped off to have some drinks and foods ran after him, screaming, hugging and exchanging pleasantries with him like never before. Showkey was spotted having fun, while the drama lasted.

E-Daily, however, gathered that the 'Galala' singer who hit the limelight in the 90s from the Ghetto of Ajegunle, was on his way to attend a wedding ceremony in Benin, which our source said, came up the following day. Interestingly, while Daddy Showkey was the one at the wheel, many felt that he should have hired a driver as a celebrity to take him through the journey.