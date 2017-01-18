Nigeria: Abuja Airport Closure - Senate Urges FG to Take Decision Based On Technical Advice

The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal government to take its decision on the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport based on the technical advice of the stakeholders in the Aviation sector.

The upper chambers had insisted that the airport repairs be done in segments instead of the outright closure as proposed by the Federal government.

The senate resolution followed a five hours debate by the senators on the proposed closure of the Abuja airport after it went into the committee of the whole.

The Federal government had last month announced that it will close the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport for six weeks to enable it carry out major repairs of the runway.

The senate had last week Tuesday invited the ministers of Transport, Rotimi Amechi , power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, minister of state for Aviation , Hadi Sirika , Julius Berger, the construction firm handling the project and officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to brief it on the proposed closure and re of the repair of the airport.

Briefing the senate, the minister of state for Aviation, Alhaji Sirika said there was no alternative to the closure of the airport, urging the senate to support the proposal. He said adequate logistic preparation has been made towards the relocation to the Kaduna airport as alternative airport. He disclosed that it will cost the Federal government 1.1 billion for the logistics. the minister said the ministry has acquired three helicopters , buses to guarantee movement to the Kaduna airport.

In his submission, minister of power, works and housing who reechoed the position of the minister of aviation stated that safety of Nigerians was of essence, saying that the closure of the airport was for the interest of Nigerians.

Shading more light on the position of the Federal government to close the airport, managing Director of Julius Berger PLC , Mr wokong said it is difficult for flight operation to take place while repairs are ongoing. He argued that the landing of aircraft no matter the size will obstruct the repairs exercise, adding that closure of the airport was the best option.

President of Nigeria Society of Engineers, Engr Otis Anyaeji in his submission had argued for a segmented repair exercise instead of outright shutting down of the airport for six weeks. The NSE had recommended a partial shutting down of the Abuja airport while the repairs last.

Senators who took turns to speak at the floor of the senate except senators Shehu Sani PDP Kaduna and Bukar Ibrahim APC Yobe opposed the proposed closure.

Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu who presided over the plenary disclosed that the matter was not foreclosed, urging the Federal government to take reasonable decision as march 8th deadline approaches.

Ekweremadu said, "The matter is not closed, as march 8th approaches , please take a reasonable decision . the debate is an opportunity for us to have alternative view, for the police if it becomes imperative that we will come to Kaduna ensure security of lives."