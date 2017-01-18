Nigeria: Mercy Johnson Returns in Light Will Come

It has been described as the film that will light up Nollywood in 2017. From the stable of award winning film maker, Tchidi Chikere's Filmbaba Entertainment Limited, the highly anticipated movie entitled, "Light Will Come" hit the cinemas across the country, Tuesday.

Chikere is an ace filmmaker with a stunning pedigree spanning 17 years. He has displayed his experience and artistic prowess as a writer, producer and director in Light Will Come, a romantic comedy that will certainly make viewing a memorable one.

Entertaining movie

Using highly rated Red Epic camera alongside a dexterous cast and crew, Light Will Come is indeed an entertaining movie guaranteed to be a box office hit. According to Chikere, shooting of the film commenced in August 2015 and ended in January 2016, while post production began in February 2016 and was completed in December of the same year.

Distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution Ltd, "Light Will Come" parades stars like Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Majid Michel, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Eniola Badmus, Shaffy Bello, Ada Ameh, Rahama Sadau, and Nuella Njubigbo among others.

The movie tells the story of Lukas (Hafiz Oyetoro), a bumbling and comical personal assistant to his chronic bachelor boss, Raymond (Majid Michel). Raymond's parents mandated him to get married and the desperate search together with Lukas to find the ideal woman his elite parents would approve of goes wrong repeatedly.

According to Tchidi, "Light Will Come reveals how a good thing can come out of a bad situation, and that no one should write off anybody, for we all deserve as many chances as possible. We've left no stone unturned in ensuring that the film meets the high cinematic standard hinged on an awesome well-told story that the audience will find highly entertaining. The movie was made with a huge budget to ensure that we meet the international standard of best practices in film production through seasoned professionals engaged in the project."