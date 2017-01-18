17 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Leads Nigeria's Delegation to World Economic Forum

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday left Abuja for Davou, Switzerland, to participate in this year's World Economic Forum holding this week in Davos.

Vice-President's Senior Special Assistant, Mr Laolu Akande said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that Osinbajo was leading Nigeria's delegation to the forum.

According to him, in the Nigerian delegation are ministers and special advisers including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

Others are the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu.

"At the forum the Vice President would lead a discussion on Business in Nigeria, where the ministers would also feature.

"Besides, the session on Business in Nigeria, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, will feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders including Presidents and Prime Ministers.

"For instance, he will be discussing on the theme; "Building Africa", with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others," he said.

Akande revealed that the Vice President would also feature on a panel discussion on terrorism and hold meetings with some of the global companies and other leaders attending the forum.

The Vice-President will be returning to Abuja on Friday.

