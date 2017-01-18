17 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Doctors Threaten Not to Treat Nigerian Police Officers, Their Families

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Shaba Alkali, has pleaded with doctors to rescind their decision of withdrawing medical services to police and their family members in the state.

Mr. Alkali made the plea in Gusau, while reacting to the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, directive to its members to withdraw medical services to the Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tijjani Abubakar, Chairman, and Mannir Bature, Secretary of the association, on Monday directed the doctors to immediately withdraw medical services to the police.

They said in a statement that doctors would not attend to any policeman in the state following the alleged assault on a doctor who was on official duty in August 2016.

Mr. Alkali said the doctors' action was too harsh, adding that they did not discuss the issue with him.

"Since they know I am new in the state, they should have come for a discussion before taking any action, more especially when women and children are involved," he said.

Mr. Alkali said that he had directed his deputy to immediately arrange a meeting with the doctors on Wednesday in order to resolve the matter amicably.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Senate Fails to Stop Closure of Abuja Airport

Nigeria's Senate on Tuesday failed to stop the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.