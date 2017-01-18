Nigeria: NAF Bombing - Shettima Orders Hospitals Treat Victims

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state on Tuesday, ordered all hospitals and health agency to standby to provide emergency medical response to victims of Rann attack by Nigeria's Air Force jet.

The army's fighter jet had misfired during an operation in Kala Balge, killing civilians and humanitarian aid workers.

However, The Governor's spokesman, Isa Gusau, in an email to journalists in Maiduguri, said that Governor Shettima received the news with very deep concern.

Isah said "Following the unfortunate situation at Rann in Kala-Balge local government area of ‎Borno State, Governor Kashim Shettima has since ordered the State Ministry of Health to set up an emergency with all medical hospitals under the State Government located in Maiduguri. This includes the State Specialist Hospital.

"The governor also ordered that Professor Umaru Shehu Hospital and General Muhammad Shuwa Memorial Hospital, should all be placed on standby in readiness to carry out emergency treatment.

" Governor Shettima received the news with very deep concern while he has channelled his focus on ensuring that all the victims, particularly those with severe injuries are provided urgent medical treatment.

"As at this evening, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent have deployed a helicopter which is on ground at Rann to begin evacuation of victims, starting with those with the most critical health conditions.

"The MSF (Doctors without border) along with officials of the State Government have been first responders.

"Shettima particularly commends the MSF for its rapid response in providing first aide treatment to victims at the scene.

"While Governor Shettima is working to ensure that ‎all victims are evacuated as soon as possible, the State Commissioner of Health has mobilised medical doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists ‎and other health officials in all hospitals owned by Borno State Government.

Ambulances have also been deployed.

"The medical experts are currently on standby with emergency consumables set for treatment of victims soon as they arrive Maiduguri.

Casualty figures are yet to be ascertained but from information available to the Governor, there are records of deaths with many persons injured.

" The Governor's heart is with families of all those affected and urges citizens to pray for the repose of the souls of those dead and the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Governor Shettima looks forward to formal communication from the military to ascertain what happened and would brief the press should there be the need to do so.

"For now, all focus should be on the evacuation of victims and the provision of emergency medical services to them with the hope that they quickly recover," said Gusau