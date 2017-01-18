Uganda: Archbishop Ntagali Forgives His Detractors

Bushenyi — Archbishop Stanley Ntagali has said he holds no grudge against the 11 canons and lay Christians who dragged him to court last year protesting his takeover of West Ankole Diocese.

The prelate, who is on a six-day pastoral visit to West Ankole where he is preaching reconciliation and forgiveness, was speaking at the 10th annual students and youth convention at Bweranyangi, the diocesan headquarters on Sunday.

He graciously called on some of his critics who were present at the convention; Mr Yorokamu Bashaasha, Mr Eliab Turyomubingi and Mr Christopher Kisembo and hugged them. "The job that God gave me is leading the flock in the Church of Uganda where I have met good and sorrowful time. I want to announce that I love West Ankole Diocese. For the 11 brethren that took me to court, I have forgiven them in the name of Jesus Christ. I forgive you in Jesus' name. I don't have any debt with you. May God forgive you so that I can preach the gospel when my heart is clean," he said.

He said West Ankole was once a model diocese in the Church of Uganda where it was known for its rich and highly educated people, good farmers, and the clergy pension scheme, which was one of the best in Uganda but this reputation is no more.

"Your clergy pension scheme was one of the best in Uganda but what the story is now; the treasurer can tell what the story is right now. God knows our situations. He knows our predicaments in a world of sin, full of confusion, full of selfishness and He will heal your diocese," Archbishop Ntagali told Christians during prayers at Bweranyangi on Sunday. The diocese covers Buhweju, Sheema, Bushenyi, Mitooma and Rubirizi districts. It had been rocked by conflicts between some Christians and church leaders since 2012.

Caretaker

Archbishop Ntagali is the diocese caretaker following retirement of Bishop Yona Katonene last October.

Bishop Katonene had a rough time with some Christians in Sheema District. Search for his successor is under way.

The Rev Can William Twinamatsiko and the Rev Amos Turyahabwe, who had been seconded by stakeholders in the diocese to the House of Bishops for consideration, were rejected.

Blessed country

He said Uganda is endowed with a lot of natural resources, good weather, very fertile soils where farmers don't need to use fertilisers and said people are poor because they are not using such resources.