Uganda: Government Halts Tororo Boundary Change

Tororo — The State Minister for Local Government, Ms Jennifer Namuyangu, announced at the weekend that the planned boundary demarcation in Tororo had been halted.

"The ministry is not against the formation of administrative units. We just want to mitigate clashes between communities," she said.

"On the issue of altering boundaries to form any administrative unit, I here by direct you to leave it to the ministry. We are going to constitute a committee to consult and we shall be guided by its recommendations," she added.

Plan

She said the ministry is in the final stages of constituting a committee that will visit the affected areas to make inquiries on the relevance of altering boundaries. She said the recommendations will be forwarded to the ministry and later to the president for input.

Ms Namuyangu said the new directive was in response to attempts by some leaders in the district to annex Rubongi rural sub-county to Tororo Municipality, a decision that had generated confusion in the district especially between the Japadhola and Iteso saying it's tempering with the 1947 boundary demarcations that separates Tororo county from West Budama.

Conflict

The Jophadhola in Tororo and the Banyole in Butaleja have for long clashed over the ownership of the wetlands.

Ms Namuyangu said the ministry will come up with a lasting solution very soon and cautioned communities against interfering with existing boundaries.