18 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Investigates Anaka Hospital Fire

By Julius Ocungi & Denis Omony

Nwoya — Police are investigating the cause of the fire that gutted Anaka Hospital in Nwoya District, destroying plumbing materials and furniture estimated to be worth several million shillings.

"The fire gutted items that were stored within the hospital premises. Police with the help of the community managed to put out the flame before it spread to other buildings," said Mr Dan Okello, the Nwoya District police commander.

Police said the fire broke out at 2pm on Monday at the hospital's antenatal unit where the items had been stored. Black smoke could be seen billowing from kilometres away.

Investigators are yet to assess the full cause and extent of damage.

Mr Patrick Okello Oryema, the district chairman, however, estimated the value of damaged property at Shs50 million.

He noted that properties destroyed include plastic drums, assorted plumbing materials, wooden furniture and scrap metals previosuly removed from old buildings during renovation of the hospital in 2014.

Mr Oryema said the district had planned to dispose of the items to raise cash for running hospital operations.

He speculated that an arsonist likely torched the building, but provided no evidence to back up the claim.

Mr Oryema faulted police fire brigade for delayed response and said had it not been for the efforts by volunteers, the fire would have spread and caused extensive damage.

Ms Stella Amuge Oryang, a matron at the hospital, said they have resumed normal operations.

Anaka Hospital was rehabilitated at Shs18 billion with funds from Uganda Health Systems Strengthening Programme.

