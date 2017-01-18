Ghana: Gospel Artistes Are Dying Slowly

Award winning gospel musician Gifty Osei can't fathom why Ghanaians cannot see gospel musicians as human being who have blood running through their veins.

The 'Aseda' hitmaker says every gospel musician has got feelings but Ghanaians don't expect gospel artistes to have one not to talk of expressing it.

Pouring her heartfelt message on social media, the Empress, as she calls herself wrote: "It is only in Ghana that gospel artists cannot retaliate if he or she is being disgraced by word of mouth or any other form of abuse".

She added that Ghanaians also do not expect them (gospel artistes) to live a luxurious lifestyle such as using expensive cars, living in a mansion, or going on vacation outside the country.

"Gospel artistes do not have a say in matters arising be it social, political or economy of the country. Gospel artistes cannot go abroad to rest. Gospel artistes cannot voice out her feelings if she is suffering emotionally in her marital home. Gospel artistes cannot retaliate if he or she is being disgraced by word of mouth or any other form of abuse.

Gospel artistes cannot sing or dance to the songs of their colleagues in the entertainment industry," she submitted.

The "Jesus Be Too Much" fame musician has been trending on social media lately for falling flat on her face at a wedding reception.

Read her full unedited message below:

'ONLY GHANA???????????????????????? that...

* gospel artist do not have a say in matters arising being it social, political or economical.

* gospel artist cannot go abroad apart from work purposes

*gospel artist cannot enjoy luxury being it a car, house, expensive outfit, a trip or vacation with his or her family abroad

*gospel artist cannot voice out her feelings if she is suffering emotionally in her marital home or marriage

*gospel artist cannot retaliate if he or she is being disgraced by word of mouth or any other form of abuse

gospel artist cannot sing or dance to the lyrics of their fellow colleague song being it high life etc

* social media is not relevant to gospel artist

*gospel artist can't have their leisure time (swimming, going to cinemas etc Hmmmm get it right that gospel artist are just humans with blood running through our veins like every single person but the difference is the auction that we carry to help spread the word through the ministration of songs.

Gospel artist are dieing slowly because every single thing you do will be tagged us 'gospel artist' The change we need has come allow gospel artist to also live their lifes in the end what matters is to please God not man.

THANK YOU.