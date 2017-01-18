18 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Artists to Release Music Rights Awareness Collabo

By Steven Muvunyi

Artistes from Rwanda, Tanzania and Malawi, have collaborated in a music rights awareness song titled, Your Love, to be released this month.

The song was composed by Tanzanian bongo Flava artiste Barakah Da Prince, Malawian singer Lawrence Khwisa, and local artistes Danny Vumbi, Oda Paccy as well as Nicolas during a Songwriting Camp in Kigali, last month.

The two-day camp was organised by Music Rights Awareness Foundation, founded by songwriters Max Martin, Niclas Molinder and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA, with the aim to enlighten musicians about their rights.

"Being able to have these creators as ambassadors of Music Rights Awareness, demonstrates our continued desire to work with Africa's most talented music creators and increase music rights awareness in Africa," said Molinder.

Through support and education, the foundation will help music creators take back the control of their rights, thus allowing them to make a living from their music regardless of their economic, cultural or geographical location and conditions.

"This song will certainly be a success as the music creators involved are all talented," said Timothee Titi from Rwanda Arts Initiative, (RAI), which facilitated the workshop.

The participants appreciated the fact that they were able to share their musical skills and experiences, as well as challenges they face in their career.

