Uganda: 240 Teachers Transferred

Iganga — Authorities in Iganga District have transferred at least 240 teachers to remote areas in an attempt to boost the performance of schools in national examinations.

According to the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results released last week by the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb), Iganga District in eastern Uganda was among the poor performers in the country, with nearly 30 per cent of the total pupils failing the exams.

Out of the 12,328 candidates who sat for PLE exams, only 770 passed in Division One. Kigulu North and Bugweri counties registered the highest number of failures in the district.

Although critics have consistently blamed the poor performance on government's failure to prioritise funding of the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme, district authorities heaped the blame on teachers.

Mr Baker Kasadhakawo, the district education officer told Daily Monitor last week that the transfers confirmed by district authorities seek to curb poor performance.

Explaining why district authorities decided to send the teachers to remote areas, Mr Kasadhakawo said rural schools lack qualified teachers and blamed this glitch on the dismal performance.

He further explained that the transfers were intended to fill the gap in "these schools".

According to Mr Kasadhakawo, starting this year, pupils who absent themselves from school will not be registered for PLE and teachers will be punished accordingly.

"Any pupil who will study for less than 180 days in a year will not be eligible to register for the final exams," Mr Kasadhakawo said.

The [new measures] will help us deal with the issue of absenteeism of teachers and pupils. We have also asked all the head teachers to take pre-PLE exams seriously. We want to see improved performance in all schools in the district, " he added.

To lift district performance in the national exams, the district LCV chairman, Mr Patrick Kayemba told Daily Monitor that authorities resolved to introduce pre-registration exams policy in all schools across the district.

"We have been humiliated by the poor performance. We are going to come up with a child education ordinance that will make it compulsory for parents to educate their children as well as ensure they attend classes," Mr Kayemba said.

The issues

Performance. A total of 2,226 schools in eastern Uganda did not get any first grade in the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations results.

Statistics.

Tororo District, which had about 113 schools without a first grade was closely followed by Kamuli with 118 and Bugiri with 110. A total of 9,166 candidates sat for the exams in Tororo but only 241 passed with first grade. A total of 7,023 primary schools across the country did not yield any first grade, an increase by 2,000 schools from the 5,000 schools that did not record a first grade the previous year.

770

Pupils who passed in division one in the just released PLE exams.