18 January 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

West Africa: Ecowas Urged to Be Cautious

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Independent
Gambia’s long serving President Yahya Jammeh.
By Toweh Alphonso

A regional human rights establishment, Regional Watch for Human Rights, has turned its attention to the situation in The Gambia occasioned by President Yaya Jammeh's refusal to accept the outcome of December 1, 2016 elections he lost.

Mr. Thompson Ade-Baryor, Executive Director of the entity, told this paper Tuesday the rganization was concerned about the situation in The Gambia because of flagrant violations of human rights associated with it.

Regional Watch for Human Rights has been instrumental and vocal in speaking out against President Jammeh's brutal rule over the years. Dozens of Gambians, according to him, are fleeing one region for another for fear of security crackdown and that they are concerned based on what happened sometimes ago when dozens of citizens including foreign nationals mainly from Ghana were arrested and killed.

Jammeh first conceded defeat to President-elect Adama Barrow but changed his mind based on reported frauds. ECOWAS and the international community are pressing the long-time Gambia leader to abide by the will of The Gambian people, but he seems determined not to bow down.

More on This

"We are not only worried about the inconsistency of Yaya Jammeh, we are also worried about the continuous human rights violations going on," Ade-Baryor says. "Right now in The Gambia, mainly in the Bamako city, the place is deserted. Majority of the people have left for neighboring countries like Senegal, Guinea Bissau. Some of them that could not afford to move to foreign land have moved to the interior of the country."

Since the inception of the melee, the government has cracked down on media entities, closing down radio stations and newspapers, the Regional Watch boss says. "Some of the soldiers that seem loyal to him President-elect Barrow had picked up; I have several names of them," he revealed, though did not call the names of any of those concerned.

"Some of them are lieutenants, some of them are captains because they are loyal to the man (Barrow). He arrested them; so we are so concerned about the situation in The Gambia."

Meanwhile, as ECOWAS is contemplating the use of force, Regional Watch for Human Rights has urged to exercise great deal of caution in its action to minimize damage or the loss of human lives.

Mr. Ade-Baryor who says the entity supports the use of force to compel The Gambia strongman to compliance wants ECOWAS to avoid collective damage, noting "when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers, or when there is military action, the civilians pay the price."

"When we look at the plight of the civilians, then we don't subscribe to the use of force; but I think ECOWAS has done so much well in addressing the issue of The Gambia," he said, while praising current ECOWAS Chair, President Sirleaf of Liberia.

More on This

Thousands of Gambians Fleeing the Country

On Friday 13th January, 2017 the Banjul ferry terminal was congested with people including women and children fleeing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.