West Africa: Ecowas Urged to Be Cautious

A regional human rights establishment, Regional Watch for Human Rights, has turned its attention to the situation in The Gambia occasioned by President Yaya Jammeh's refusal to accept the outcome of December 1, 2016 elections he lost.

Mr. Thompson Ade-Baryor, Executive Director of the entity, told this paper Tuesday the rganization was concerned about the situation in The Gambia because of flagrant violations of human rights associated with it.

Regional Watch for Human Rights has been instrumental and vocal in speaking out against President Jammeh's brutal rule over the years. Dozens of Gambians, according to him, are fleeing one region for another for fear of security crackdown and that they are concerned based on what happened sometimes ago when dozens of citizens including foreign nationals mainly from Ghana were arrested and killed.

Jammeh first conceded defeat to President-elect Adama Barrow but changed his mind based on reported frauds. ECOWAS and the international community are pressing the long-time Gambia leader to abide by the will of The Gambian people, but he seems determined not to bow down.

"We are not only worried about the inconsistency of Yaya Jammeh, we are also worried about the continuous human rights violations going on," Ade-Baryor says. "Right now in The Gambia, mainly in the Bamako city, the place is deserted. Majority of the people have left for neighboring countries like Senegal, Guinea Bissau. Some of them that could not afford to move to foreign land have moved to the interior of the country."

Since the inception of the melee, the government has cracked down on media entities, closing down radio stations and newspapers, the Regional Watch boss says. "Some of the soldiers that seem loyal to him President-elect Barrow had picked up; I have several names of them," he revealed, though did not call the names of any of those concerned.

"Some of them are lieutenants, some of them are captains because they are loyal to the man (Barrow). He arrested them; so we are so concerned about the situation in The Gambia."

Meanwhile, as ECOWAS is contemplating the use of force, Regional Watch for Human Rights has urged to exercise great deal of caution in its action to minimize damage or the loss of human lives.

Mr. Ade-Baryor who says the entity supports the use of force to compel The Gambia strongman to compliance wants ECOWAS to avoid collective damage, noting "when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers, or when there is military action, the civilians pay the price."

"When we look at the plight of the civilians, then we don't subscribe to the use of force; but I think ECOWAS has done so much well in addressing the issue of The Gambia," he said, while praising current ECOWAS Chair, President Sirleaf of Liberia.